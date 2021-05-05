New Delhi, May 5: Former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram has accused the government of lying on the oxygen shortage in the country. Chidambaram said on Wednesday, "Government is maintaining the lie that there is no shortage of oxygen. Every day, there are true-life stories of hundreds of people desperately trying to find oxygen cylinders for their near and dear ones." Death of COVID-19 Patients Due to Non-Supplying of Oxygen 'criminal Act, Not Less Than Genocide': Allahabad HC.

"I have a story, my friends have many stories. Indian Youth Congress had a great true life story on May 1. An intolerant Minister S. Jaishankar was quick to resort to abuse, but records and Facebook posts called his bluff. Why do otherwise intelligent ministers become bhakts?" he said.

P Chidambaram's Tweet:

Government is maintaining the lie that there is no shortage of oxygen Everyday, there are true life stories of hundreds of people desperately trying to find oxygen cylinders for their near and dear ones. I have a story, my friends have many stories. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) May 5, 2021

The ex-Minister was referring to the incident of the New Zealand High Commission. The Delhi government on Tuesday cornered the Central government over the allocation of medical oxygen to the national capital, saying it received only 433 metric tonnes (MT) oxygen on Monday against its requirement of 976 MT – which comes to 44 percent of the requisite amount to mitigate the crisis.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Raghav Chadha said that 41 hospitals in the national capital sent SOS calls for oxygen on Monday through various mediums, including social media, phone calls, and helplines. Delhi Police Chief Interacts with COVID-positive Personnel of Force.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 05, 2021 02:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).