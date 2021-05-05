New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava interacted with the COVID-positive personnel of the force during a wellness webinar on Tuesday, a statement said.

Vivek Gupta, a cardiologist attached to the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital and Pankaj Kumar, consultant psychiatrist, psychotherapist and de-addiction specialist at the Max Hospital, participated in the webinar, it added.

According to the statement, Shrivastava interacted with the personnel who are recovering from COVID-19. The staff, who are in home quarantine, shared their experience as to how they are managing their treatment.

One of them went to a COVID care centre at Shahdara for isolation.

They regularly received calls from the Delhi Police's welfare helpline and supervisory officers about their well-being and need of any medical assistance, the statement said.

The commissioner wished that all the police personnel and their family members stay safe, healthy and happy. COVID cells have been set up in all districts with an objective to regularly enquire about the well-being of the infected staff under the supervision of senior officers, the statement said.

Educative material through bulk text messages is also shared to keep the staff informed.

Shrivastava reiterated that wearing two masks, maintaining social distancing, washing hands and use of sanitiser must be followed to reduce the possibility of infection. A face shield should also be used as and when the personnel go for field duty, the statement said.

Shrivastava asked the police personnel to stay away from socialising in the current situation. A disciplined life and following COVID-appropriate behaviour in letter and spirit can potentially safeguard everyone from the deadly infection, he said.

Gupta said the virulence and intensity of the current wave of the pandemic is different from the previous one. "It is more contagious and virulent, causing more deaths and affecting a number of youngsters. We need to be more self-disciplined in following COVID-appropriate behaviour," he added.

He stressed on wearing two masks, immediate isolation of those showing symptoms of the viral disease and taking medicines in accordance with a doctor's advice. Coughing, sneezing, coupled with fever should not be ignored at any cost as it could prove to be fatal and the infected personnel should take proper diet, remain hydrated, and do yoga or physical exercise, the statement quoted Gupta as saying.

