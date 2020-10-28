Parsa Vidhan Sabha seat is situated in the Saran district of Bihar. The Parsa Assembly constituency falls under the Maharajganj Lok Sabha seat. About 1,463 candidates are contesting in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. In the 2015 Assembly Elections Chandrika Rai of RJD won by defeating Chhotelal Rai from LJP with a margin of 42,335 votes. Voting for the Parsa election will take place on November 3 in the second phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Counting of votes for the Bihar polls will take place on November 10.

Bihar will go to polls in three phases. Phase 2 voting is scheduled to take place on November 3 in 94 Assembly constituencies of 17 districts. Here is the complete schedule of Phase 2 of Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 3, Results to be Announced on November 10.

Last Date For Filing Nomination October 16 Scrutiny of Nominations October 17 Last date for Nomination Withdrawal October 19 Voting Date November 3 Result Date November 10

RJD has fielded 56 candidates for phase 2 of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, while BJP has fielded 46 candidates and JD(U) has given ticket to 43 candidates. The candidates for Parsa Assembly Election 2020 include Chandrika Roy from JD(U), who will fight against Chhote Lal Ray of RJD and Rakesh Kumar Singh from LJP among other candidates. The winner of Bihar Assembly Election 2015 was RJD's Chandrika Rai, who defeated LJP candidate Chhotelal Rai by a margin of over 42,000 votes.

Voting for first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 was held on October 28. Elections in the state are the first major polls amid COVID-19 pandemic. While most are looking at it as a two-way fight between the NDA, comprising of Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and BJP, and the Mahagathbandhan consisting of Tejashwi Yadav's RJD, Congress and Left, the LJP this time has decided to go alone with Chirag Paswan at the helm of affairs in the party. It is also a test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2020 08:59 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).