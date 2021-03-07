Ranchi, March 7: Targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his public rally in poll-bound West Bengal, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday said the Prime Minister has time to go to Kolkata but has no time to visit farmers in Delhi who have been protesting against farm laws since November last year. Pawar alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is spreading "communal poison" in the country.

"The Centre's responsibility is to establish brotherhood, but BJP spreading communal poison in the country. Farmers have been protesting for 100 days, PM has time to go to Kolkata, rally against the West Bengal government, but no time to visit farmers in Delhi," Pawar said while addressing a state-level party workers' meet at the Harmu ground, Ranchi along with the national office bearers of the Party. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: PM Narendra Modi Addresses Rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground, Says 'Dream of Sonar Bangla Will be Fulfilled'.

Pawar's comment comes in the light of PM Modi's rally at Brigade Parade ground in Kolkata, today. The NCP chief alleged that the Central government is using central agencies to suppress the voices of Opposition in the states, where BJP is not in power.

"The Central government in a way that they use CBI, ED and other agencies to suppress Opposition voices in the states where they are not in the power. All the ministers of the central government are busy campaigning in poll-bound states and the government is misusing the agencies in those states too," he said.