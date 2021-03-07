PM Narendra Modi Addresses Election Rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground:

The dream of 'sonar bangla' will be fulfilled. Today, I have come here today to assure you of Bengal's development, to increase investment here, to protect Bengal's culture and to bring change: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/h85gDwaoDT — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

In this Assembly elections, there are TMC, Left & Congress, and their anti-Bengal attitude on a side. On the other side, there are people of Bengal: PM Narendra Modi in Kolkata pic.twitter.com/K8RCdCv9XC — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

Bengal wants 'shanti', 'sonar Bangla', 'pragatisheel Bangla': Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Kolkata's Brigade Parade Ground pic.twitter.com/smUSoyn1uq — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)