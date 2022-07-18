Voting for the Presidential Election 2022 is underway in India. The two candidates contesting for the post of India's 15th President are National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Draupadi Murmu and Opposition’s joint pick - Yashwant Sinha. In tenure, President Ramnath Kovind shall end his office on July 24. Meanwhile, the counting of votes for the next President will be conducted on Thursday, July 21. The battle for the chair between Murmu and Sinha would lead to the swearing ceremony on July 25.

Dating back to India's Independence and appointment of the first President Dr. Rajendra Prasad to the country's first female President Prathiba Patil and the recent signing-off of current President Ramnath Kovind, here's the list of 14 Presidents of India till date: Also Read | Vice Presidential Election 2022: Margaret Alva Will Be Opposition's Candidate for Post of VP of India, Announces Sharad Pawar

Check List of President of India:

Name of President Years Served Political Party Rajendra Prasad 1950-1962 Indian National Congress Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan 1962-1967 Independent Zakir Husain 1967-1969 (died in office) Independent VV Giri 1969-1974 Independent Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed 1974-1977 (died in office) Indian National Congress Neelam Sanjiva Reddy 1977-1982 Janata Party Zail Singh 1982-1987 Indian National Congress Ramaswamy Venkataraman 1987-1992 Indian National Congress Shankar Dayal Sharma 1992-1997 Indian National Congress KR Narayan 1997-2002 Indian National Congress APJ Abdul Kalam 2002-2007 Independent Prathiba Patil 2007-2012 Indian National Congress Pranab Mukherjee 2012-2017 Indian National Congress Ram Nath Kovind 2017-2022 Bharatiya Janata Party

Among the 14 Presidents of India since India became republic in 1950, the first President Rajendra Prasad, is so far the only one to have been re-elected to the position. He was in-office from January 26, 1950 to May 13, 1962 and later succeeded by Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. The polls for the next President of India is being held today i.e. July 18. The President is elected indirectly by an electoral college comprising both Houses of Parliament and the legislative assemblies of each state.

