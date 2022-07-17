Former Union Minister and veteran Congress leader Margaret Alva has been named as the opposition's candidate for the post of Vice President of India. The decision was announced by NCP chief Sharad Pawar after a joint opposition party meeting in New Delhi.

Check Tweet:

