Noorpur, October 6: Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi, who is in Punjab to participate in protests against the recently-enacted farm laws, drove a tractor in Noorpur today. The tractor rally was organised by the Congress party as part of its 'Kheti Bachao Yatra' against the farm bills. In a video, Rahul Gandhi is seen driving a tractor. Senior Congress leader Harish Rawat and state Congress chief Sunil Kumar Jakhar also accompanied him. Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Govt Over Farm Bills, Coronavirus Outbreak (Watch Video).

The Rahul Gandhi-led Congress has been opposing the farm laws. Yesterday, the Wayand MP said that the Centre's "assault" on the farmers would lead to ruination of the country. He also warned the Centre that the agitating farmers would not be scared into submission on these "black laws". "The farmers will not be scared into submission. They will face Covid pandemic but fight for their rights on the streets of Punjab and the rest of the country," the Congress leader said. Farm Bills to Adversely Affect Interests of 62 Crore Farmers, Labours, Says Congress.

Video: Rahul Gandhi Drives Tractor

Rahul Gandhi Drives Tractor in Punjab, See Pics

Rahul lashed out at the BJP-led NDA government for what he called trying to finish the agriculture sector after failing to generate the promised employment. "It is not Adani who creates jobs but small businesses and MSMEs, which Modi has been ruining with his ill-conceived moves like demonetisation and GST etc," he added.

