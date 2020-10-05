Amritsar, October 5: Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi on Monday slammed the Modi government over its handling of coronavirus outbreak in India and recently-enacted farm acts. Addressing a gathering in Punjab on the second day of his three-day 'Kheti Bachao Yatra', Rahul Gandhi said farm acts were passed by the Modi government amid COVID-19 pandemic to ensure farmers don't protest. The Congress leader sought to know why everyone is wearing masks if the Centre has won the battle against COVID-19.

"The government could have waited for six months or a year to bring farm bills. But they were in a hurry because they wanted to pass it amid COVID-19 pandemic. It is because Modi ji thinks due to COVID-19 farmers won't be able to protest and raise their voices. But he is wrong. Farmers will show him how strong they are," Rahul Gandhi said. He added the Modi government gives "incentives" to their "corporate friends" and leaves farmers with "mere subsidy". Farm Bills: What Are The 3 Legislations Brought by Modi Government? Why Are Farmers Protesting? All You Need to Know.

The Wayand MP also targetted the Modi government over the coronavirus crisis. "He (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) said we will win the battle against COVID-19 in 22 days. Have 22 days passed? If we were to win this battle in that much time then why are we wearing masks today and hiding our faces?" he asked. Farm Bills to Adversely Affect Interests of 62 Crore Farmers, Labours, Says Congress.

Rahul Gandhi Targets Modi Govt Over Farm Bills, Coronavirus Outbreak:

LIVE: Shri @RahulGandhi addresses a public meeting in Punjab during Kheti Bachao Yatra #किसान_संग_राहुल_गांधी https://t.co/NMpXUgAdLw — Congress (@INCIndia) October 5, 2020

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi said that the Centre's "assault" on the farmers would lead to the ruination of the country. "The farmers will not be scared into submission. They will face Covid pandemic but fight for their rights on the streets of Punjab and the rest of the country," the Congress leader warned. He also led another 'tractor rally' in support of the farmers protesting against these laws.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 05, 2020 07:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).