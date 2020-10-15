New Delhi, October 15: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday morning asked twitterati about what is common between countries like Pakistan, Afghanistan and Vietnam, Iraq, Korea and Syria. Later in the day answering his own question, Rahul Gandhi said that leaders of these countries divided them internally, which made these countries battleground between dominant powers. Many consider it as a veiled attack on the Narendra Modi government by drawing parallel with the leaders of the above-mentioned countries.

The Congress leader on Thursday morning tweeted, "Can anyone guess what's common between these countries: Pakistan, Iraq, Korea, Vietnam, Syria and Afghanistan". Answering his own tweet, he said, "Their leaders divided them internally and let their countries become battlegrounds between the dominant powers of their time. Their people paid for the leaders' actions with blood and tears." Rahul Gandhi Takes A Dig at PM Narendra Modi, Shares Short Video on 'How Should India Respond to China'.

Tweet by Rahul Gandhi:

Their leaders divided them internally and let their countries become battlegrounds between the dominant powers of their time. Their people paid for the leaders’ actions with blood and tears. https://t.co/FPGheiy522 — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 15, 2020

On Wednesday also, Gandhi took a dig at PM Narendra Modi over the International Monetary Fund's (IMF) comparison of the country's per capita Gross Domestic Product (GDP) with that of neighbouring Bangladesh. The IMF estimated India's GDP to grow at 8.8 per cent in 2021, twice that of Bangladesh at 4.4 per cent. Under the present government, Per Capita GDP increased from Rs 83,091 in 2014-15 to Rs 1,08,620 in 2019-20 - an increase of 30.7 percent.

