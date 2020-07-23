New Delhi, July 23: Continuing his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the Prime Minister is 100% focused on building his own image and India’s captured institutions are all busy doing this task. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said that one man’s image is not a substitute for a national vision. "PM is 100% focused on building his own image. India’s captured institutions are all busy doing this task. One man’s image is not a substitute for a national vision", Gandhi tweeted. Rahul Gandhi Attacks Narendra Modi Govt Over Rising COVID-19 Deaths, Says 'Ignorance is Arrogance'.

The Congress leader has been releasing short digital video series on the ongoing border crisis with China. On Thursday, Gandhi also released a 2.04-minute video clip wherein he spoke about 'How should India respond to China?" and said that India needs to deal with the Chinese with a position of strength. "But if they (Chinese) sense weakness, then there is a problem", Gandhi said. He said India has to now become an idea, a global idea and we have to think big. PM Narendra Modi is Worried About His Fake Strongman Image And Not Chinese, Says Rahul Gandhi in Video Message.

Here's the tweet:

PM is 100% focused on building his own image. India’s captured institutions are all busy doing this task. One man’s image is not a substitute for a national vision. pic.twitter.com/8L1KSzXpiJ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 23, 2020

Last Friday, Gandhi had released his first video and questioned the Modi government's foreign policy. In his video, he also slammed the government over the face-off with China in Ladakh. On July 20, Gandhi took a dig at the Prime Minister over the India-China border face off issue and said that that the PM fabricated a 'fake' strongman image to come to power and now his biggest strength is 'India's biggest weakness'. "The Prime Minister fabricated a fake strongman image to come to power. It was his biggest strength. It is now India's biggest weakness," Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 23, 2020 10:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).