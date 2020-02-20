Rahul Gandhi Reacts to 'Brutal Torture' of Dalit Men in Nagaur, Seeks Immediate Action From Rajasthan Government

File image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | (Photo Credits: IANS)

Jaipur, February 20: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed dismay over the torture perpetrated against two Dalit men in Rajasthan's Nagaur district. The Gandhi scion took to Twitter to demand his party-ruled government in the state to take immediate action against the perpetrators of the heinous act. Rajasthan Shocker: Two Men Thrashed for Theft in Nagaur, Videos Show Locals Inserting Screwdriver and Petrol Inside Private Parts.

"The recent video of two young Dalit men being brutally tortured in Nagaur, Rajasthan is horrific and sickening. I urge the state government to take immediate action to bring the perpetrators of this shocking crime to justice," the former Congress chief said.

See Rahul Gandhi's Tweet

The recent video of two young Dalit men being brutally tortured in Nagaur, Rajasthan is horrific & sickening. I urge the state Government to take immediate action to bring the perpetrators of this shocking crime to justice. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 20, 2020

The outrageous incident took place on February 16 in Karnu village of Nagaur's Panchaudi area. Clips of the brutal assault went viral on social media, in which the perpetrators could be seen brutally thrashing the accused and dipping petrol in their rectums using screwdrivers.

The victims, aged 18 and 26, could be seen screaming in the video as the culprits continued to pour petroleum into their rectums. Taking cognisance of the footages on internet, the police registered a case under IPC sections related to body offences, voluntarily causing hurt and wrongful confinement, along with the provisions of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A preliminary probe revealed that the victims, belonging to Bhojas village, had allegedly stole money from the cashier's draw at a motorbike agency where the accused were working. One of of agency workers apprehended the duo while stealing the money, and subsequently alerted others. This prompted them to thrash both the victims.

The five persons arrested are Hanuman Singh, Aidan Singh, Raghuvir Singh, Chhail Singh and Rehmatullah. While Hanuman is the owner, others are workers at the agency, said Nagaur superintendent of police (SP) Vikas Pathak.