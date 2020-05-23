Rahul Gandhi Shares Short Film Depicting Plight of Migrant Workers During Lockdown on His YouTube Channel, Watch Here

Rahul Gandhi meeting migrant labourers in Delhi | (Photo Credits: Twitter/Congress)

New Delhi, May 23: Congress lawmaker Rahul Gandhi on Saturday shared a short film based on his recent interaction with migrant labourers who were stranded due to the nationwide lockdown. The short film, shared by Rahul Gandhi, highlighted the plight of migrant workers struggling to reach their home states amid the nationwide lockdown. Scroll down to watch the short film shared by the Congress leader. Rahul Gandhi Mocks Niti Aayog For Predicting That No Fresh COVID-19 Cases Will Emerge After May 16 Due to Lockdown.

"Corona has affected a lot of people. Migrant labourers are the worst-hit. They walked for thousands of kilometres with empty stomach. They were intimidated, harassed, assaulted and threatened. But they did not stop and continued their journey towards home. I want to show you what these labourers think, what's their struggle and how their future looks," Rahul Gandhi can be heard saying in the background. Rahul Gandhi Demands Audit of PM-CARES Fund, Says 'Record of Money Received & Spent Should be Made Available to Public'.

Rahul Gandhi Shares Short Film Depicting Plight of Migrant Workers:

On May 16, Rahul had interacted with migrant workers who were walking near Sukhdev Vihar flyover here to return to their home states. His party workers later arranged vehicles to take them to their home Congress party shared a few pictures of the Gandhi scion while interacting with labourers. "The pain of the people can only be understood by leaders who care. Here are a few glimpses of Rahul Gandhi interacting with migrant labourers in Delhi," the Congress had tweeted.

"I am travelling from Haryana, have to go to Jhansi," Monu, a worker, told ANI. Another labourer said Rahul Gandhi came and met them half an hour back. "He booked the vehicle for us and said he will drop us to our homes. He gave us food, water and mask," said May 14, the former Congress chief had said that his party will raise voices of migrant labourers and ensure that they get help as their livelihood was adversely impacted due to coronavirus-induced

posted a heart-wrenching video of labourers on Twitter with a song in the background, urging the government to help them to reach their native places."Darkness is deep and it is a tough time. Have patience we will stand in their security. We will keep raising their voice and will ensure they get every possible help. They are not ordinary people but they are the flag of the country's self-respect. We will never let it bow down," the Congress leader tweeted along with the video. (With agency inputs)