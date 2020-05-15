Rahul Gandhi Mocks Niti Aayog For Predicting That No Fresh COVID-19 Cases Will Emerge After May 16 Due to Lockdown

File image of Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 15: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday took potshots at the Niti Aayog and the Centre over one of its predictions that there would be no fresh cases of coronavirus infection in India from May 16. "The geniuses at Niti Aayog have done it again. I'd like to remind you of their graph predicting the government's national lockdown strategy would ensure no fresh COVID-19 cases from tomorrow, May 16," the former Congress President tweeted. When Will Coronavirus End in India? Here's What Health Ministry And The Latest Data by PIB Say.

According to the graph attached to the post by Gandhi, COVID-19 cases in India saw a sudden spike from April 2, that peaked on April 18. The graph was predicted to descend from April 24 and a complete dip on May 16 - suggesting zero cases.

Rahul Gandhi's Tweet:

The geniuses at Niti Aayog have done it again. I’d like to remind you of their graph predicting the Govt's national lockdown strategy would ensure no fresh Covid cases from tomorrow, May the 16th. pic.twitter.com/zFDJtI9IXP — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 15, 2020

Last month, during a press conference, Gandhi had said: "In no way does a lockdown defeat the virus. It helps only to pause the virus for a short while. The only way to do this is to increase testing and chasing the virus, and going beyond, and this is my advice to the government -- use testing." Rahul Gandhi Demands Audit of PM-CARES Fund, Says 'Record of Money Received & Spent Should be Made Available to Public'.

As of Friday, India has 51,401 active coronavirus cases. The lockdown, enforced on March 25, was originally supposed to end on April 14. It was then extended to May 3, and then again to May 17.