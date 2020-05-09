Rahul Gandhi Demands Audit of PM-CARES Fund, Says 'Record of Money Received & Spent Should be Made Available to Public'

Rahul Gandhi (Photo Credits: PTI/File)

New Delhi, May 9: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should ensure an audit of PM-CARES. Rahul Gandhi said that PM-CARES fund received huge contributions from public sector units (PSUs) and organisation, including Indian Railways. He also asked the Centre to maintain the record of the emergency fund set up by the Centre to combat Coronavirus. CISF Personnel Donate One-Day Salary to PM CARES Fund For Battle Against COVID-19.

The Congress leader in a tweet said, “The #PmCares fund has received huge contributions from PSUs and major public utilities like the Railways. It’s important that PM ensures the fund is audited and that the record of money received and spent is available to the public.” The Congress time and again questioned the Modi government over setting up of separate PM CARES Fund. The grand old party demanded that the PM-CARES should be merged with the PM National Relief Fund. Indian Armed Forces, Defence Ministry Employees to Donate One Day's Salary to PM CARES Fund in Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic.

Rahul Gandhi's Tweet:

The #PmCares fund has received huge contributions from PSUs & major public utilities like the Railways. It’s important that PM ensures the fund is audited & that the record of money received and spent is available to the public. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 9, 2020

PM Modi in March announced to constitute Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund to tackle COVID-19 menace. The Prime Minister also urged people to contribute generously to the PM-CARES. After PM Modi’s announcement, several celebrities, including Bollywood stars, sportsperson donated a significant amount to the fund. Corporates like Tata Sons, Reliance Industries and Adani Group also contributed their share to the emergency fund.

On Saturday, the number of Coronavirus cases in India rose to 59,662 as 3,320 more people tested positive for the deadly virus. Ninety-five deaths were also reported in the last one day. The death toll increased to 1,981 in the country. According to figures released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 39,834 active COVID-19 cases, while 17,847 people have recovered so far.