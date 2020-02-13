Rahul Gandhi to Lead Congress Again? AICC Plenary Session Likely to Decide Top Leadership in April Amid Sonia Gandhi’s Deteriorating Health

Rahul Gandhi (Photo Credits: Congress)

New Delhi, February 13: Indian National Congress is likely to hold All India Congress Committee's plenary session in April to decide on the top leadership amid demand by party seniors for Rahul Gandhi return at the helm of party affairs. Sonia Gandhi became the grand old party's interim president in August last year after Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the post following Congress' debacle in 2019 Lok Sabha Polls. Rahul Gandhi to Lead Congress Again? After KC Venugopal, Bhupesh Baghel Pitches For Wayanad MP's Return as President.

According to reports, the Wayanad Member of Parliament (MP) is yet to respond whether he wants to return as the party chief. Rahul Gandhi Says 'Narendra Modi Doesn't Have Guts to Accept He Believes in Nathuram Godse', Attacks BJP Over CAA-NRC at Rally in Wayanad.

Sonia Gandhi's deteriorating health for some time has affected the party's performance as the need for active president was felt in the recently concluded Delhi elections. Sonia Gandhi Accepts Resignations of Subhash Chopra, PC Chacko After Poor Performance in Delhi Elections 2020.

Congress, which ruled the national capital for three consecutive terms before 2013, secured zero seat for the second consecutive time. Not only this, but 63 of its candidates also lost security deposit after they failed to secure the minimum required votes.

After former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit’s demise, the party could not decide her successor. Sandeep Dixit, Ajay Maken, Sharmishta Mukherjee, Arvinder Singh Lovely, Rajesh Lilothia and others were on the race. However, Subhash Chopra was chosen as Delhi Unit Chief.

For Delhi polls, the Congress had listed 40 state campaigners who never pressed into action. While most of the star campaigners were from Delhi, they failed to organise rallies and public meeting which resulted in arching defeat.