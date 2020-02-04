Sonia Gandhi Health Update: Congress Chief's Condition Stable, Diagnosed With Stomach Infection, Says Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Congress President Sonia Gandhi (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 4: The Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in the national capital, where Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted on February 2, issued a statement on her health on Tuesday. The hospital ruled out any threat to the Congress chief's condition, claiming that her health is stable. The senior politician has been diagnosed with a stomach infection, which had necessitated her admission to the medical facility.

"Sonia Gandhi was admitted on 2nd February, 2020 and was diagnosed to be suffering from a stomach infection. There is an improvement in her condition and she is stable," Dr. D S Rana, Chairman (Board of Management), was reported as saying.

Gandhi, who took over the reigns of Congress after the party's rout in Lok Sabha elections, is facing health issues over the past decade. Due to her health-related complications, Gandhi had visited the United States for treatment numerous times between 2011 to 2013. The party had, however, maintained secrecy over the health ailments of the party chief.

Gandhi, despite heading the Congress for the last six months, has restricted her public outreach programmes. She was missing from the party's campaign trail in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand -- where the Congress has significantly improves its position. The 73-year-old is yet to join the electioneering in Delhi.