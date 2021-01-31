Jaipur, January 31: The counting of votes for Rajasthan Municipal Body Elections 2021 is underway. The results will be declared by Sunday evening. The elections were held on 90 civic bodies in 20 districts across the state.The early trends for 97 wards are out. As per the latest trends, the BJP is leading in 33 whereas the Congress is ahead in 43. Independent candidates are leading in 21 wards.

Elections were held for 80 municipalities, 9 municipal councils and one municipal corporation in Rajasthan earlier this week. Around 10,000 candidates contested for the civic body elections. 76.52 per cent voter turnout was recorded and about 22.84 lakh voters exercised their franchise in local body polls, the Election Commission had said. Rajasthan Civic Body Elections Results 2020: Congress Wins 619 Municipal Wards, BJP Bags 547, Independents 597.

The state election commission had set up a total of 5,253 polling stations in 3,035 wards across the state. The electoral roll had a total of 30.28 lakh registered voters consisting of 15.47 lakh male and 14.80 lakh female voters. It also included 56 voters from other categories. Rajasthan Panchayat Samiti and Zilla Parishad Election Results 2020: BJP Wins 1,833 Seats, Congress Bags 1,713.

The elections for civic body was held in various districts across Rajasthan, including Hanumangarh, Jaisalmer, Jalore, Jhalawar, Pratapgarh, Chittorgarh, Churu, Dungarpur, Jhunjhunu, Nagaur, Pali, Ajmer, Banswara, Bikaner, Bhilwara, Bundi, Rajsamand, Sikar, Tonk and Udaipur.

