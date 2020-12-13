New Delhi, December 13: The counting of votes for the 50 civic bodies in 12 districts of Rajasthan will be done today and the results will be out by evening. The counting of votes for Rajasthan civic body elections results 2020 began at 8 am. The voting to elect representatives of 1,775 wards in all these 50 municipal bodies was held on December 11. Even after several COVID-19 restrictions in the state, a total of 79.90% voter turnout was recorded on the polling day. Watch Live Telecast of Rajasthan Civic Body Elections Results 2020 Here.

According to reprots, the highest number of voters who came down to vote was recorded at Bharatpur’s Nagar municipal body at, 90.32%. Meanwhile, the lowest voter turnout was recorded at Sawai Madhopur Nagar Parishad, at 64.39%. Out of the 14.35 lakh voters in 12 districts, as many as 11.46 lakh voted on Friday, reports said. A report by TOI stated that only 71.57% voters had cast their votes during municipal body elections in November 2019.

In Rajasthan, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is the main opposition party in the state, had bagged 1,911 seats in the recently held Panchayat Samiti elections. Meanwhile, the Congress, which is the ruling party in Rajasthan, managed to bag 1,781 seats.

