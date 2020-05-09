Lockdown Relaxations For Non-Containment Zones in Tamil Nadu From May 11, Tea Stalls, Shops, Private Office to Re-Open

Police checking vehicles during lockdown (Photo Credits: PTI)

Chennai, May 9: The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday announced major relaxations in lockdown for non-containment areas in the state. From May 11 onwards, shops selling essential items can remain open from 6 am to 7 pm across Chennai, except in COVID-19 containment zones. Tea stalls can also open for parcel services in all areas, except in containment zone, across the state. Standalone shops and private offices can function in Chennai from 10:30 am to 6 pm. Coronavirus Live Tracker For India.

As per relaxations announced by the Tamil Nadu government, private offices can function with 33 percent of employees. Outside Chennai, standalone and neighbourhood shops are now allowed to open from 10 am to 6 pm. Private establishments can open from 10 am to 7 pm, with the same 33 per cent rule enforced. Petrol pumps on state and central highways have been allowed to function 24x7. Fuel stations in towns and cities outside Chennai are allowed to open between 6 am and 8 pm. Coronavirus Tally in India Nears 60,000-Mark, 3,320 COVID-19 Cases, 95 Deaths in Past 24 Hours.

Tamil Nadu Relaxes Lockdown:

Tamil Nadu: From May 11, essential shops can function from 6am-7pm & standalone & neigbourhood shops to open from 10 am-6 pm (in Chennai- 1030 am-6pm). Tea shops allowed to open across the state only for takeaway from 6am- 7 pm — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2020

While announcing these relaxations, the government has reiterated that social distancing guidelines must be strictly followed. Shops and offices must be sanitised regularly, the government said. Chief Minister K Palaniswami has also issued an order allowing organisations involved in film post-production work to resume operations from May 11 with reduced staff.