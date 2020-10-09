New Delhi/Patna, October 9: Ram Vilas Paswan, who died yesterday at a hospital in Delhi, will be cremated in Patna tomorrow i.e Saturday, October 10. The last rites of Ram Vilas Paswan will take place at Digha ghat in Patna. Prior to the funeral, the mortal remains of Paswan will be kept at Lok Janshakti Party's (LJP) office where people will pay last respects to the veteran leader. Paswan founded the LJP in 2000. Ram Vilas Paswan Dies: Anti-Emergency Icon, Janata Party Face and Socialist Who Glided With UPA, NDA – A Look at The Former LJP Chief's Political Journey.

Paswan's body will reach Patna today. Earlier today, his body was taken to his official residence in Delhi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid last respects to the veteran leader. Paswan, a champion of Dalit politics in Bihar, will be cremated with state honours. He was serving as the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet. The 74-year-old leader was among the most senior ministers.

PM Narendra Modi Pays Last Respects to Ram Vilas Paswan:

#WATCH Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays last respects to Union Minister and LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan at the latter's residence. The LJP leader passed away yesterday. pic.twitter.com/rDgRrHl7aT — ANI (@ANI) October 9, 2020

The news of Ram Vilas Paswan's demise was announced by his son Chirag Paswan, who tweeted: "Father, now you are no more in this world but wherever you are, you will be with me. Miss you papa..." He also shared an old photo of him and his father along with the tweet. Paswan's death came just days after Chirag Paswan decided to leave the NDA in Bihar and fight the Assembly polls on their own.

Born in Khagaria district of Bihar on July 5, 1946, Paswan had been selected for police service but chose to join politics. First elected as an MLA in 1969, he had completed five decades in active politics in 2019. Entering Parliament for the first time in 1977 - with a record margin, he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Hajipur parliamentary constituency for eight times and served as Union Minister under six Prime Ministers.

