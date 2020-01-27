Ravi Shankar Prasad Says 'Proud' of Padma Shri to Adnan Sami, Claims Shaheen Bagh Protests Supported by 'Tukde-Tukde Gang'

BJP Leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, January 27: Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, briefing the media on Monday in the national capital, spoke on the controversy that broke out after Pakistani-turned-Indian citizen Adnan Sami's name was announced for Padma Shri on Saturday. The law minister said that the government is 'proud' of the Padma Shri (India's fourth highest honour) to the musician-singer and accused the Opposition of playing politics over the issue. The minister also mentioned Zaheer Khan's name and the Padma Shri honour conferred on the former cricketer. Padma Shri For Adnan Sami Draws Flak, Father of Pakistan-Origin Singer Had Fought in 1965 War Against India, Point Out Twitterati.

Ravi Shankar Prasad also attacked Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over the Shaheen Bagh protest against the CAA.

Ravi Shankar Prasad said on the Shaheen Bagh protests that "it is not an area anymore, it is an idea, where the Indian flag is being used as a cover for the people who want to divide the country, it is being supported by tukde-tukde gang." 'Tukde Tukde Gang': No Information on What It Is and Who Are Its Members, Says MHA in RTI Reply.

Prasad also touched upon the Delhi Assembly Elections and alleged the Delhi government and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of supporting "anti-national" forces. The BJP has time and again raked up the "tukde-tukde" issue, a term it uses to refer to ex-JNU students Kanhaiya Kumar, Umar Khalid and others. However, in a recent RTI reply, the Union Home Ministry said it possesses no record or information about the "tukde-tukde" gang.