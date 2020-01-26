Padma Shri For Adnan Sami Draws Flak, Father of Pakistan-Origin Singer Had Fought in 1965 War Against India, Point Out Twitterati

Questions were raised on Twitter after Adnan Sami's name was announced for Padma Shri. (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Mumbai, January 26: The Indian government on Saturday announced that singer-musician Adnan Sami will be conferred with the Padma Shri (India's third-highest civilian award). The list of Padma awardees was announced a day before the 71st Republic Day. However, netizens and Twitterverse were divided on the issue of Adnan Sami getting the Padma Shri and his nomination drew flak from many users. Twitterati objected to the fact that Adnan Sami's father, Arshad Sami Khan, fought against India in the 1965 war as PAF (Pakistan Air Force) personnel and wondered why was Adnan Sami's name chosen for Padma awards. Padma Awards 2020: Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami and Karan Johar Conferred Padma Shri.

Besides social media and Twitter users, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Saturday objected to the Centre bestowing the Padma Shri on singer-musician Adnan Sami, claiming he was not an "original Indian citizen". Netizens echoed the sentiment. Padma Awards 2020 Nominations’ List: PV Sindhu and Mary Kom Nominated for Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan As Sports Ministry Sends an All-Women List.

Read Tweets Questioning Adnan Sami Getting Padma Shri

Aaj Adnan Sami, kal ko toh Tarek Fatah ko bhi Padma Shri de denge and these are the people who are offended by Sonia Gandhi's "foreign origins". Bhakts call her KGB agent toh Adnan aur Tarek ISI agents nahi hai? — Liberal Mantri (@LiberalMantri) January 26, 2020

Users Sharing Info on Adnan Sami's Father

Adnan Sami's father fought war against India and he got Padma Award and citizenship as well. pic.twitter.com/A3r7yKv2DK — Md Maaz Ahmad (@MdMaazAhmad2) January 26, 2020

Other Probing Tweets

Squadron leader and a War Hero for Pakistan in 1965 war, Arshad Sami Khan once said, "MIGs were falling like little birds..We've got down 9-10 MIGs, 14 aircrafts in total.. Anyways let's forget that. ADNAN SAMI IS HIS SON Congratulations to Narendra Modi Sarkar fr Padam Shri — աҽ íղժ🇮🇳 (@Truevky) January 26, 2020

Twitter Was Relentless

Forget everything about Adnan Sami. Just tell me which state he belongs to? Usually Padma awardees are identified with a state where they were born or to which they belong to. So Adnan Sami belongs to......??? — Lt Cdr Gokul (R) (@gokulchan) January 26, 2020

Journalist Zainab Sikander's Tweet

Mohammad Sharif aka Chacha Sharif gets Padma Shree for performing the last rites of over 25,000 unclaimed dead bodies. Adnan Sami gets Padma Shree for ...? Ditching Pakistan and becoming Indian? — Zainab Sikander (@zainabsikander) January 25, 2020

This Twitter User Raised Questions

When @AdnanSamiLive’s father,a Pak AirForce pilot was shooting down India’s Mig aircraft in 1965 war,several Indian Muslim soldiers were fighting for India against Pak. Now Adnan is conferred with a high civilian honour while Indian Muslims r being asked 2prove their citizenship. https://t.co/RBHXup9EN8 — Dr Azim Khan (@azimsherwani) January 26, 2020

Sami was one of the 118 people whose names were announced on Saturday for the Padma Shri awards, with the Ministry of Home Affairs list showing his home state as Maharashtra. Sami was granted Indian citizenship with effect from January 1, 2016 after his Pakistani passport expired on May 26, 2015 and was not renewed there.

Sami, born in Lahore in Pakistan, first arrived in India on a one-year visitor's visa on March 13, 2001. He was granted Indian citizenship after he requested the Centre to legalise his status on humanitarian grounds.