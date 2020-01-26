Padma Shri For Adnan Sami Draws Flak, Father of Pakistan-Origin Singer Had Fought in 1965 War Against India, Point Out Twitterati
Questions were raised on Twitter after Adnan Sami's name was announced for Padma Shri. (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Mumbai, January 26: The Indian government on Saturday announced that singer-musician Adnan Sami will be conferred with the Padma Shri (India's third-highest civilian award). The list of Padma awardees was announced a day before the 71st Republic Day. However, netizens and Twitterverse were divided on the issue of Adnan Sami getting the Padma Shri and his nomination drew flak from many users. Twitterati objected to the fact that Adnan Sami's father, Arshad Sami Khan, fought against India in the 1965 war as PAF (Pakistan Air Force) personnel and wondered why was Adnan Sami's name chosen for Padma awards. Padma Awards 2020: Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami and Karan Johar Conferred Padma Shri.

Besides social media and Twitter users, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena on Saturday objected to the Centre bestowing the Padma Shri on singer-musician Adnan Sami, claiming he was not an "original Indian citizen". Netizens echoed the sentiment. Padma Awards 2020 Nominations’ List: PV Sindhu and Mary Kom Nominated for Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan As Sports Ministry Sends an All-Women List.

Sami was one of the 118 people whose names were announced on Saturday for the Padma Shri awards, with the Ministry of Home Affairs list showing his home state as Maharashtra. Sami was granted Indian citizenship with effect from January 1, 2016 after his Pakistani passport expired on May 26, 2015 and was not renewed there.

Sami, born in Lahore in Pakistan, first arrived in India on a one-year visitor's visa on March 13, 2001. He was granted Indian citizenship after he requested the Centre to legalise his status on humanitarian grounds.