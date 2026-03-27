Mumbai, March 27: Rupali Chakankar on Friday, March 27, resigned from her post as state president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s women's wing, Nationalist Mahila Congress, amid controversy over her alleged association with Ashok Kharat. The development comes days after she stepped down as chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission.

In a social media post, Chakankar said her decision followed discussions with Sunetra Pawar, adding that she continues to maintain her stance regarding the allegations linked to the Kharat case. She emphasised that the truth would emerge through an impartial investigation. Ashok Kharat and Rupali Chakankar Viral Video Searches: A Mirror to a Voyeuristic Society.

Rupali Chakankar Resigns as Maharashtra State President of NCP Women's Wing

Chakankar stated that she had clarified her position from the outset and denied any involvement in alleged financial or other wrongdoing connected to Kharat. She described media reports against her as “baseless” and said they had caused distress. She also reiterated her demand for a transparent and unbiased probe, urging authorities to ensure that the investigation is conducted fairly.

Earlier Exit from Women’s Commission

Before stepping down from the party post, Chakankar had resigned as chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women’s Commission. In her resignation letter addressed to Devendra Fadnavis, she cited personal reasons and expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve. Her appointment to the commission had begun in October 2024, and her exit came amid increasing scrutiny over her reported links to Kharat. Rupali Chakankar Resigns Over Ashok Kharat Viral Videos Scandal: Why Did Maharashtra State Commission for Women Chief Stepped Down?

Following her resignation, Chakankar spoke to the media, acknowledging that her family had regarded Kharat and his wife as spiritual figures. At the same time, she condemned the alleged activities associated with him, describing them as unacceptable.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 27, 2026 10:46 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).