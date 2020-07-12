New Delhi, July 12: Reacting to the political crisis in Rajasthan, former Indian National Congress and current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said that he is sad to see his erstwhile colleague Sachin Pilot being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. He said that talent and capability find little credence in Congress. Rajasthan to Go MP Way? Congress Govt on Shaky Grounds Amid 'Gehlot-Pilot Power Tussle', All About The Political Crisis.

"Sad to see my erstwhile colleague, @SachinPilot too, being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan CM, @ashokgehlot51. Shows that talent and capability find little credence in the @INCIndia," Scindia tweeted. Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Summons Meeting of Congress MLAs Amid Political Crisis In State.

Jyotiraditya Scindia Tweet:

Sad to see my erstwhile colleague, @SachinPilot too, being sidelined and persecuted by Rajasthan CM, @ashokgehlot51 . Shows that talent and capability find little credence in the @INCIndia . — Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) July 12, 2020

Sachin Pilot, who is Gehlot's deputy, is in Delhi with few party legislators amid speculation that he is in talks with BJP to collapse Congress government in Rajasthan. The BJP, however, said that it has no role in the current political development.

