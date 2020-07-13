Jaipur, July 13: After Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot revolted, the Congress, at a 2:30 AM briefing on Monday, claimed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has the support of 109 MLAs. Congress has called a meeting of its legislators today and warned of disciplinary action against absentees. According to reports, the sulking Sachin Pilot is unlikely to attend the meeting and may meet Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda. Jyotiraditya Scindia Reacts to Rajasthan Congress Crisis, Says 'Sad to See Sachin Pilot Being Sidelined'.

Sachin Pilot Vs Ashok Gehlot:

Sachin Pilot on Sunday openly announced that he has the support of 30 MLAs and the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan has lost majority. In an official statement, Pilot said, "Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot government is in minority after over 30 Congress and some independent MLAs have pledged support to me." Subsequently, Congress rushed veterans, including Randeep Surjewala, Avinash Pandey and Ajay Makan to Jaipur and hold a meeting of the party MLAs. Rajasthan Political Crisis: 75 Congress MLAs Attend Meeting Called by Ashok Gehlot, Action Likely Against Absentees From 'Sachin Pilot Camp'.

After arriving in Jaipur, Congress leaders held a post-midnight press conference and denied political crisis. "A total of 109 MLAs have signed a letter expressing their trust and support to Rajasthan government led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and leadership of Sonia Gandhi-ji and Rahul Gandhi-ji," Rajasthan Congress in-charge Avinash Pande said. "A few more MLAs had telephonic conversations with the Chief Minister and they will also sign the letter of support till morning," he said.

Rajasthan Assembly: Can Sachin Pilot Bring Ashok Gehlot's government Down?

In the 200-member Rajasthan assembly, the Congress has 107 MLAs and the support of 12 Independent candidates. Five legislators from other parties - the Rashtriya Lok Dal, the CPM and the Bharatiya Tribal Party - are also supporting Gehlot, which brings Congress's tally to 124. The BJP has 72 MLAs and has the support of three MLAs of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party run by Hanuman Beniwal. If Sachin Pilot takes with him 30 MLAs, the Ashok Gehlot government will have the support of fewer than 100 legislators. Gehlot needs the support of 101 MLAs to remain in power.

