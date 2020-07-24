Jaipur, July 24: Rajasthan High Court directed ‘status quo’ in the case against Congress, on the petition filed by Sachin Pilot and MLAs against disqualification notice. This means that there would be no action against the rebel MLAs till the Supreme Court gives the order.

High Court has left it to the apex court to take the final decision. So all eyes would now be on the apex court hearing on Monday. Sachin Pilot Vs Ashok Gehlot: Rajasthan HC Accepts Plea Filed by Pilot Camp, Makes Centre a Party in Case.

Rajasthan HC Maintain SC order, Relief for Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan High Court directs ‘status quo’ in the case against Congress, on the petition filed by Sachin Pilot and MLAs against disqualification notice. pic.twitter.com/9BvazTScWG — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2020

Rajasthan High Court earlier in the day, made Centre a party in the case against Congress, in the petition filed by Sachin Pilot and MLAs against disqualification notice. Additional Solicitor General (ASG) would represent Centre in the court.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court allowed the high court to rule on the petition filed by team Pilot against the speaker’s disqualification notice, adding that it would be subject to the outcome of the petition before the top court. The argument put forth by the Pilot camp was that they cannot be disqualified for just disagreeing with the decisions of some leaders outside the assembly.

