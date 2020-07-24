Jaipur, July 24: Rajasthan High Court has made Centre a party in the case against Congress, in the petition filed by Sachin Pilot and MLAs against disqualification notice. According to the ANI update, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) will represent Centre in the court. The court was adjourned for 15 minutes after which it would resume.

The Rajasthan High Court will decide on the petition of 19 rebel MLAs including Sachin Pilot challenging disqualification notices served to them by Speaker CP Joshi last week after they skipped two meetings called by the Chief Minister on Friday. Sachin Pilot vs Ashok Gehlot Crisis: Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi Wants 'Direction' Word Dropped from High Court Order.

Rajasthan HC Allows Sachin Pilot's Camp Plea to Add Union of Indi as Party to Case:

Rajasthan HC allows Sachin Pilot camp's plea to add Union of India as a party to the case. Court has now adjourned for 15 minutes, to enable Asst Solicitor General to get instructions from the Central Government on the matter.@SachinPilot #RajasthanPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/RVmFjOxxYD — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) July 24, 2020

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court allowed the high court to rule on the petition filed by team Pilot against the speaker’s disqualification notice, adding that it would be subject to the outcome of the petition before the top court.

The argument presented by the Pilot camp was that they cannot be disqualified for just disagreeing with the decisions of some leaders outside the assembly. Their lawyers also argued that the lawmakers were given only three days’ time to reply amid the coronavirus pandemic.

