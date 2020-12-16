New Delhi, December 16: The government has upgraded Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Sunny Deol's security days after he spoke out in support of the Centre's farm laws. Sunny Deol has been given Y category security cover, which means 11 personnel including 1 or 2 commandos and police personnel will provide protection to him. The development came days after the actor-turned-politician defended farm laws. Z+, Z, Y and X Level Security in India: Know the Difference Between These Security Categories Provided to High-Risk Individuals.

Breaking his silence over farmers' protest against the Centre's farm laws, Deol said that the matter was between the farmers and the government but some were trying to stir trouble. "I know that many people want to take advantage of the situation and are creating problems. They are not thinking of farmers. They may have their own agenda. I stand with my party and farmers and will always be with farmers," the Gurdaspur MP had tweeted. Farmers' Protest: Supreme Court Grants Permission to Implead Farmer Organisations, Next Hearing Tomorrow.

"Our government always thinks of the betterment of farmers and I am sure that the government will ensure the right outcome after holding talks with farmers," Deol had added.

What is Y Category Security?

Based on the threat assessment, the Centre provides security to important people, including politicians, celebrities and businessmen. The category of the security is divided into four types - Z+ , which is the highest level security given to any individual, Z security, Y security and X security. Under Y category cover, an individual gets a security detail of 11 personnel, including 1 or 2 commandos and police personnel. This is the third level of security and it offers two personal security officers (PSOs). There are a considerable number of people who have this category of protection in India.

