New Delhi, December 16: A Bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde and Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian granted permission to implead farmer organisations. The matter will be heard in the Supreme Court on Thursday.

Supreme Court issued notices to Centre and States on a batch of pleas seeking a direction to the authorities to immediately remove the farmers who are protesting at several border points of Delhi against three new farm laws. Farmers' Protest: SC Likely to Hear Petition Seeking Removal of Protesting Farmers Against Centre's Farm Laws From Delhi Borders.

SC Bench Grants Permission to Implead Farmer Organisations:

The Apex Court will form a committee which will include farmers organisation. Committee will give recommendations on how to resolve the issue. The final order will come on Thursday.

The farmers are protesting against the recently enacted Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

