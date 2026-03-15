Chennai, March 15: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially scheduled the Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 for a single-phase vote on April 23. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, addressing a press conference on Sunday, March 15, announced that the counting of votes for all 234 constituencies will take place on May 4. The current assembly's term is set to expire on May 10, 2026.

This election cycle is particularly significant as it marks the first major test after a "Special Intensive Revision" of the electoral rolls. According to ECI data, Tamil Nadu has 5.67 crore eligible voters, including 2.89 crore females and 2.77 crore males, continuing the state's trend of having more women voters than men. Additionally, approximately 12.51 lakh first-time voters will be eligible to cast their ballots, a group that the Commission has specifically urged to participate "with pride and responsibility." Assembly Elections 2026 Date Announcement: ECI Unveils Poll Schedule for Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry; Voting to Begin April 9.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Key Dates

Key Election Timeline for Tamil Nadu

The Commission has outlined a tight window for the democratic process, ensuring that the transition to a new government occurs before the May deadline. The critical dates are:

Date of Notification: March 30, 2026

Last Date for Filing Nominations: April 6, 2026

Scrutiny of Nominations: April 7, 2026

Withdrawal of Candidatures: April 9, 2026

Polling Date (Single Phase): April 23, 2026

Date of Counting: May 4, 2026

Three-Way Battle: DMK, AIADMK, and TVK

The 2026 elections feature a shift from the traditional duopoly of the DMK and AIADMK. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin leads the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), relying on welfare schemes and "Dravidian Model" governance. The AIADMK, under Edappadi K. Palaniswami, is seeking a return to power by focusing on law-and-order concerns and anti-incumbency. Assembly Elections 2026 Date Announcement Live Streaming: Watch Election Commission’s Press Conference on Poll Schedule for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.

Adding a new dimension is the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), launched by superstar Vijay. Since its formation in early 2024, the TVK has drawn massive crowds, positioning itself as a "third force" that could potentially disrupt the existing alliance arithmetic. Meanwhile, the BJP and its partners are intensifying their campaigns to expand their footprint in the southern state.

The ECI has introduced several digital initiatives to streamline the voting process. For the first time, the online nomination facility is being heavily promoted, though physical filing remains an option by law. Voters can check their registration status or locate their polling stations by calling the 1950 helpline or using the Voter Helpline App.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 05:08 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).