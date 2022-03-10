Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022 will be declared today. The counting of votes is underway. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks set to retain power in the state with the party taking a clear lead in the early trends. As per the latest trends, the BJP is leading on 50 seats while the SP is a distant second with leads on 32 seats.

The electoral battle in five states ended after nearly a month-long voter process and eyes are now set today on Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022. The assembly election results will decide the future of five states for the coming five years.

The election in the most populous state — Uttar Pradesh — remains the biggest contest with 403 assembly seats. The hugely anticipated results will decide whether the BJP, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, would break the 35-year-old jinx in Uttar Pradesh and come back for a second term. Many see the 2022 UP elections as a semi-final to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and a win this time will give a big fillip to the BJP's prospects. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Streaming: Watch Updates on Counting of Votes on 403 Seats of UP.

Various exit polls has shown interesting trends with BJP predicted to be winning the UP assembly polls with a majority again. The majority mark in UP is 202.

Even as the early trends would indicate results in five states counting of votes will be completed by evening. Those who are keenly interested in tracking the progress on the go may visit the ECI website.

