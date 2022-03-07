According to the Exit poll surveys, BJP set to form government in the Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party (SP) distant on the second in the race for UP Assembly Elections 2022.

The India Today - Axis My India has predicted 288-326 seats for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in UP, 71-101 for the Samajwadi Party (SP), 3-9 for the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), 1-3 for the Congress and 2-3 for others. A poll prediction by Jan Ki Baat-India News, says BJP is getting 222-260 seats, while the SP will win 135-165 seats, Congress likely to get 1-3 seats and Others 4-9.

Uttar Pradesh Seats - 403:

Exit Poll BJP SP Congress BSP India Today-Axis My India 288-326 71-101 1-3 3-9 ABP C-Voter 228-244 132-148 4-8 17 Jan Ki Baat India News 222-260 135-165 1-3 4-9 News24 Today’s Chanakya 294 105 1 2

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)