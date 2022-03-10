The counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Election Results 2022 will begin from 8 AM onwards Today. Live updates of the latest trends can be seen online on the YouTube channel of India Today. The state consists of a total 403 constituencies. Voting for Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022 divided into 7 phases, which took place on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27 and on March 3 and 7. The results of the assembly polls in UP will be declared today by evening, along with other four states including Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur.

Watch Live Streaming Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)