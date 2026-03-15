Kolkata, March 15: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has officially announced the schedule for the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026, confirming that the state will vote in two phases on April 23 and April 29. Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, during a press conference held on Sunday, March 15, 2026, stated that the counting of votes and the declaration of results for all 294 constituencies will take place on May 4.

The decision to hold the election in two phases marks a significant departure from the eight-phase marathon seen in 2021. The Commission noted that the condensed schedule was made possible after reviewing the current security situation and the early deployment of central forces. While states like Kerala and Assam will hold single-phase elections on April 9, the multi-phase approach in West Bengal is intended to ensure a violence-free environment, particularly in sensitive zones. The current term of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on May 7, 2026. Assembly Elections 2026 Date Announcement: ECI Unveils Poll Schedule for Assam, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry; Voting to Begin April 9.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Key Dates:

Key Dates for West Bengal Polls 2026

The ECI has divided the 294 seats into two specific windows to streamline logistics and security. Below are the critical dates for the 2026 election cycle:

Phase 1 Polling: April 23, 2026

Phase 2 Polling: April 29, 2026

Date of Counting: May 4, 2026

Election Completion Deadline: May 6, 2026

The Political Landscape: TMC vs BJP

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is seeking a fourth consecutive term for the Trinamool Congress (TMC), banking on popular social welfare schemes and her "Bengali identity" narrative. Meanwhile, the BJP, led by Suvendu Adhikari, is positioning itself as a strong challenger, focusing its campaign on issues of law and order and anti-incumbency. Assembly Elections 2026 Date Announcement Live Streaming: Watch Election Commission’s Press Conference on Poll Schedule for West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry.

The Left Front and Congress are also attempting to regain lost ground, though the primary contest is expected to remain a polarized battle between the TMC and the BJP. Recent intensive revisions of electoral rolls have finalised a voter base of over 7.04 crore eligible citizens for this election.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2026 04:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).