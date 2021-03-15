Kolkata, March 15: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on February 26 announced the schedule for the West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021. The Vidhan Sabha polls in the state will take place in eight phases starting from March 27 to April 29. The results will be declared on May 2, 2021. In these assembly elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress will be trying its best to retain the power in the state. Ahead of the 2021 polls, let us look at the polling, alliances and results of the West Bengal Assembly Elections 1962. West Bengal Assembly Election Results From 1952 to 2016: From Congress to Left And TMC, The Rise And Fall of Political Parties in The State Over The Years.

In 1962, the elections were conducted in May. Before the Assembly Elections 1962, the Communist Party of India, the All India Forward Bloc, the Marxist Forward Bloc, the Revolutionary Communist Party of India, the Bolshevik Party of India and the Revolutionary Socialist Party formed an alliance called the United Left Front. In the 1962 Assembly Elections, the main competition was between the Congress and the United Left Front. West Bengal Assembly Elections 1991: A Look Back at The Polling, Alliances and Results of The Previous Election Ahead of 2021 Polls.

The 1962 Vidhan Sabha polls are conducted for 252-seat assembly. The Congress managed to win 157 seats, five more than 1957 elections. The Communist Party of India bagged 50 seats. Meanwhile, other members of the Left Front - All India Forward Bloc and the Revolutionary Socialist Party managed to win 13 and 9 seats, respectively. The Congress won the elections, and Bidhan Chandra Roy became the Chief Minister of the state for the fourth time. However, he died weeks after becoming the CM. Prafulla Chandra Sen became the CM after Roy’s death. West Bengal Assembly Elections 1987: Ahead of Vidhan Sabha Polls 2021, A Look Back At The Polling, Alliances and Results of The Elections in 1987.

If we talk about 2021 polls, the political atmosphere has started to heat up as the Vidhan Sabha elections are drawing closer. The main competition will be between the TMC and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee will be seeking the third consecutive term as the CM of the state. Meanwhile, the saffron is posing tough competition for the ruling party. In these elections, the Congress formed an alliance with the CPI(M).

