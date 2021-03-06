Kolkata, March 6: The Election Commission of India has announced dates for the assembly elections in West Bengal. According to the schedule, polling will be held in eight phases across West Bengal from March 27 to April 29. The results will be announced on May 2. Nearly three decades ago in 1991, the Left front, headed by Communist Party of India (Marxist), won the state polls, marking its fourth consecutive assembly election victory. West Bengal Assembly Election Results From 1952 to 2016: From Congress to Left And TMC, The Rise And Fall of Political Parties in The State Over The Years.

In 1991, the electoral contest was between the ruling Left front and the Congress. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was a marginal player in West Bengal. The Left front contested all 294 seats. The CPI(M) fielded 204 candidates, leaving other seats for allies. The Congress fought in 285 constituencies, allotting 4 seats to the Jharkhand Party 4, 3 to the GNLF 3 and one to the UCPI. The grand old party also supported an independent.

The BJP fielded 291 candidates across the state. Other parties such as Bahujan Samaj Party, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha and Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist) also contested the 1991 polls. The election took place simultaneously with the 1991 Indian general election. When the results were declared, the Left front retained power by winning 245 out of the 294 seats. The Congress bagged 43 seats and the BJP drew a blank.

Consequently, CPI(M) leader Jyoti Basu managed to sworn as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the 4th time consecutively. This time, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mamata Banerjee is seeking her third consecutive term as Chief Minister. She faces resurgent BJP. The Left has joined hands with the Congress and a newly formed Indian Secular Front (ISF).

