Kolkata, January 15: Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday suggested that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee should join Congress and fight against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly election. Congress Party President in West Bengal, Chowdhury told ANI that West Bengal Chief Minister cannot fight against the BJP alone in the upcoming polls.

"She (Mamata Banerjee) should join Congress because it's not possible to stop BJP from coming to power in West Bengal without Congress. Congress had single-handedly kept a secular atmosphere in India by combating parties like BJP for nearly 100 years in India. History is proof as well," said Chowdhury.

"Mamata Banerjee should leave TMC and join hands with Congress today itself. Today we are running campaigning at Raj Bhavan on the issue of farmers, all the representatives of the TMC should come under the leadership of the Congress today. Mamata Banerjee has no other option than this," he added.

The Congress leader further stated that now TMC is thinking it would be difficult to survive in the state without Congress and Congress party has been giving the same advice.

"You (Mamata Banerjee) came to power with the help of the Congress party and soon after coming to power they (TMC) left no stone unturned to destabilise the Congress party," said Chowdhury.

"The result was that TMC weakened the secular parties in Bengal, like Congress and the Left but later the dominance of the BJP in Bengal began to increase. Gradually the communal elements came to the ground to occupy it. Now you (Mamata Banerjee) realised that it is difficult to fight against the BJP, without Congress in the state," he added.