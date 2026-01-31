Jaipur, January 31: Activist and scientist Sonam Wangchuk, currently lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail under the National Security Act (NSA), has fallen ill and was taken to AIIMS Jodhpur for medical examination on Saturday morning, police sources said. Wangchuk was brought to the hospital under tight security at around 6:30 am through the back gate of AIIMS.

He was first taken to the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation (PMR) Department and later examined at the Outpatient Department (OPD). He remained at the hospital for nearly one and a half hours before being taken back to jail. He had also undergone a medical check-up at AIIMS on Friday. Has Sonam Wangchuk Died in Jail? Did Journalist Shiv Aroor Laugh on Camera While Sharing News of Ladakh Activist’s ‘Murder’? AI-Generated Video Is Circulating With False Claims.

According to AIIMS sources, Wangchuk has been suffering from stomach-related problems and pain in several parts of his body. It is suspected that alleged contaminated water in Jodhpur Central Jail may be the cause of his deteriorating health. Though there were initial discussions about consulting specialists in the PMR department, Wangchuk was eventually examined by a gastroenterologist in the emergency department, following which the police escort returned him to jail.

Meanwhile, Wangchuk’s wife, Geetanjali Angmo, has moved the Supreme Court, seeking urgent medical intervention for her husband. In her application, filed through a counsel, she stated that Wangchuk has been suffering from persistent stomach pain for the past several weeks due to the quality of drinking water in jail.

She also alleged that specialist doctors are not visiting the jail for his examination and sought permission for weekly medical check-ups and the supply of clean drinking water provided by family members. Taking note of the plea, the Supreme Court directed the jail administration to have Sonam Wangchuk examined by a specialist doctor from a government hospital and to submit a medical report in a sealed cover by February 2. "Over 3 hearings spanning 5.5 hours on Jan 8, Jan 12th and Jan 29, 2026, the procedural lapses of @Wangchuk66’s detention order and deliberate factual errors misinterpreting his videos were laid bare. ‘His Spirit Is Undaunted, His Resilience Intact’, Says Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife Gitanjali J Angmo After Meeting Him in Jodhpur Central Jail, Vows Legal Challenge.

The other party will be heard on Feb 2nd," said his wife Gitanjali in her post on X handle. According to the jail administration, Wangchuk has been examined 21 times by jail doctors so far. Sonam Wangchuk has been in judicial custody at Jodhpur Central Jail since September 26 last year in connection with violence in Leh, Ladakh.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 11:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).