Sri Lanka national cricket team and Pakistan national cricket team kicked off their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 preparations with the SL vs PAK 1st T20I 2026, which the Salman Ali Agha-led side won, taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Dasun Shanaka and Co will be eager to make a comeback in the series and level scores when Sri Lanka and Pakistan clash in the 2nd T20I this evening. Pakistan Beat Sri Lanka by 6 Wickets in 1st T20I 2026; Sahibzada Farhan, Abrar Ahmed, and Salman Mirza Shine As Visitors Go 1–0 Up.

Sri Lanka were completely outclassed in the first T20I, with the exceptions of Lanith Jiyange and Wanindu Hasaranga; no other player stood out. It will be important for Sri Lanka to use these matches to fine-tune their XI ahead of the T20 World Cup, who are also the co-host.

Pakistan, on the other hand, showcased all-around performances led by Sahizada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Salman Mirza, and Abrar Ahmed. Mirza and Ahmed claimed three wickets each, while Farhan scored a match-winning half-century.

Dambulla Weather Live Updates for SL vs PAK 2nd T20I 2026

Worrying news for the fans as there is considerably chance of rainfall during the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd T20I 2026. Current forecasts indicate a 25 per cent chance of precipitation during match hours, though it is expected to remain partly cloudy throughout the evening. Humidity is likely to be high, hovering around 90 per cent, which could introduce a significant dew factor in the second innings, potentially aiding the side batting second. Temperatures will be comfortable for cricket.

Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium Pitch Report for SL vs PAK 2nd T20I 2026

With so much rain around heading into SL vs PAK T20Is 2026, the abundance of moisture have made groudsmen work hard on the track. The pitch is expected to behave double-paced manner, while batting remains the most favoured. Bowlers might see some held in the air with cloudy weather conditions forecasted during the SL vs PAK 2nd T20I 2026.

