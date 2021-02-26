New Delhi, February 26: With the farmers agitation at Delhi's borders completing more than 90 days, newer strategies are being adopted to keep the movement going. One such strategy by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha was organising the Yuva Kisan Divas (Young Farmer Day) on Friday in which youngsters managed the stage at the Ghazipur border.

The Yuva Kisan Divas was held as a recognition of the youth's contribution to the farmers movement. The youth appeared quite enthusiastic even on their 93rd day on the border. As well as this, the strategy was discussed to make the most of the Mahapanchayats being organized in the next few weeks. Youngsters addressed the gathering from the stage and expressed their opposition against the three farm laws. SKM Appeals to Farmers to Peacefully Participate in 'Bharat Bandh' on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Bihar's Kabir Rajput said: "The government has modified the Essential Commodities Act according to its own convenience. By bringing in these farm laws, the government has worked only in the interests of capitalists and in the direction of oppressing the section of society comprising farmers and workers."

Speaking on the farmer laws Gaurav Tikait, the young farmer leader from Bharatiya Kisan Union, said: "By spreading myths, the government is trying to prove that the farm laws that it has brought in are correct." Farmers Announce Series of Events to Further Escalate Protest.

A few youngsters from Bareilly expressed their solidarity with the movement by wearing plaques with agriculture-related messages on them.

Thousands of farmers from across the country have been camping at the national Capital's borders against the three farm laws, since November 26 last year. Eleven rounds of talks between farmers and the government so far have not made any headway.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2021 05:54 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).