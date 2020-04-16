19-year Old Rajat Singh From Jodhpur Reveals How Instagram Changed His Fortunes (Photo Credits: File Image)

It’s the Era of internet and social media. Almost everyone today is engaged on social media. Instagram is one of the biggest and trending social media platform where people mostly prefer to engage for their fun, entertainment and timepass. Many even show their creativity on Instagram,as Instagram is a great platform for artists too. But, most people use it only for their entertainment purpose and timepass, but many people don't know that it's a dream for many to earn through social media! Rajat Singh, a 19 years old boy from Jodhpur, Rajasthan, who is a BCA 3rd year student, made this dream successful. Rajat also started Instagram just because of timepass but soon he got to know about the secrets to earn through it and now he's here at this level, a huge 100m+ followers base on Instagram and a self-made millionaire through it!

Rajat's social media journey started two years back when he started his main page and now the infamous @life.of.school_ page and that too just for timepass. He just got involved in it, soon he started earning through it too! Then he thought, he should continue it even further, realised his talent in the field of social media management and marketing and made a goal to reach great heights in the same, which he achieved to a greater level. As said earlier, he has a huge 100m+ followers base on Instagram and he even started his digital marketing company names IGMARKETINGMOVES, of which he is the founder and CEO.

His dream is to let his main page reach to 10m because that page is not only a page for him, it's an emotion, a part of his heart as because of that page only he gained so much experience, name, fame and realised his talents. He is currently working upon making his digital marketing agency a successful firm. In the field of digital marketing, he has worked with many big brand names such as Vigo, TikTok, etc. He has got a great name and brand value as a digital marketer recently that most of the big brands are willing to work with him to grow their brand value and recognition in the market because he has already got expertise in that field!

Rajat is a very talented, hardworking and smart person. He's very helpful by nature too. He got no ego even after achieving such great fame and money. Everyone can learn from him a lot and mostly the emerging social media sensations.