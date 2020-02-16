19-Year-Old Sandeep Poonia, Indian Young Entrepreneur and Digital Influencer

Sandeep Poonia is a Student, A Young Aspiring Entrepreneur, Instagram Influencer and a Content Creator. He's the founder and admin of many Instagram pages like "theroflindian (120k)", "fakingscience(13k)", "confusedhumour(110k)", "frustratedhumans (1Million)", and many more. He's a 19-year-old boy who was born in a small middle-class family. His hometown is Raigarh, a small town in Rajasthan. At present, he is living in Delhi and pursuing Btech from Pilani (Rajasthan).

In a discussion with Sandeep, he told us that he started his journey as a content creator when he was 17 years old. Earlier he was too good in his studies but he gave more importance to his work. And this is the best thing which makes him different from today's teenagers that he's equally passionate about his studies and about his profession, Entrepreneur.

In the beginning, he started working for brands and many big Instagram handles. He worked with many clients from different countries. After he focused and gave his time in growing his own fanbase and today he's a successful Social Media Influencer.

In the beginning, he worked with many US Clients as well as Indian Clients.

This digital genius knows exactly what will catch his audience's imagination and he creates his content accordingly. Sandeep Says "Don't worry about being successful but work towards being significant and the success will naturally follow". Sandeep told us that he always wanted to try something new in his life. Entrepreneurship has been always in his mind. Now he found his purpose in life".

Sandeep Says "My Biggest Motivation is Just to keep challenging myself. I see life almost like one long University education that I never had — every day I’m learning something new.”