She is a make-up artist who started at the young age of 20 exploring different kinds of looks and personalities. To pursue her dream and make a career as a make-up artist, Bhavikaa Saluja did some courses from Dubai and Mumbai and up-skilled herself. She is a great artist with a lot of talent who can pull off any look for her clients. She has worked with great Bollywood personalities too. Talking about her family, she has a younger brother and a single mother. Both are very close to her and she wants to give them everything they desire for.

Bhavikaa Saluja says make-up is her passion and can do it all day long. She feels joyful and motivated when it comes to make-up and has a soft corner for it. She has been in this industry for a while now and her team was also featured in DNA and was the first to organize the “Do It Yourself” workshop in Jaipur. She has worked closely with a lot of artists and now holds a good amount of experience too.

Bhavikaa Saluja has had the pleasure and honor to work with celebrities like Kunal Roy Kapur, Neha Malik, Aneri Vajaneri, Nitibha Kaul, Aditi Hundia (Miss Supranational India 2018), Sumran Rao (Miss India 2019), Jankee to name a few. Her first-ever project, after finishing her makeup school, was with Kunal Roy Kapur. She was very excited and happy to work with him and felt lucky to be provided with this kind of opportunity. She managed to pull off the look pretty well and had great confidence in herself which is a great trait for anybody.

Bhavikaa Saluja is now working with the best weddings in Jaipur and is managing all their make-up and their looks and outfits. She has managed to treat many brides from the UK and US before COVID for destination weddings at Jaipur. She plans to open a chain of salons of her own and provide the best possible treatment to her clients in every way possible. Anyone can connect with her on Instagram @bhavikaasaluja10, which is her official handle. She wants to see herself as a brand that people can trust when it comes to make-up, looks, outfits, etc. She plans to start executing her plans pretty soon and hopes to seek great success in the same!