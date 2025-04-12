April 12, 2025, Special Days: April 12, 2025, is a day marked by a rich tapestry of cultural, religious, and international observances. It includes Hanuman Jayanti and Chaitra Purnima Vrat, celebrated by Hindus to honour Lord Hanuman and the full moon of Chaitra month. Jewish communities observe Passover (Pesach), commemorating the Israelites’ liberation from slavery in Egypt. It’s also Cosmonautics Day and the International Day for Human Space Flight, marking Yuri Gagarin’s historic journey into space. Additionally, the day raises awareness for vulnerable youth through the International Day for Street Children. In Taiwan, devotees celebrate Baosheng Dadi’s Birthday, the God of Medicine, with prayers for health. Lighter observances include Hamster Day, National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day, and National Only Child Day, each adding a fun, personal touch to this vibrant date. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 12, 2025 (Saturday)

Hanuman Jayanti Chaitra Purnima Vrat Passover Pesach Cosmonautics Day International Day for Human Space Flight International Day for Street Children Baosheng Dadi's Birthday or God of Medicine's Birthday in Taiwan Hamster Day National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day National Only Child Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 12, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:23 am on Saturday, 12 April 2025 (IST)

6:23 am on Saturday, 12 April 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:55 pm on Saturday, 12 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 12 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Tulsi Gabbard Saoirse Ronan Claire Danes Jennifer Morrison Andy García Ed O'Neill David Letterman Jacob Zuma Vinoo Mankad (12 April 1917 - 21 August 1978) Ulka Gupta Aashiq Abu Sumitra Mahajan Bejoy Nambiar

