April 11, 2025, Special Days: April 11, 2025, is observed with a variety of meaningful and fun special days. In India, Mahatma Phule Jayanti honours the legacy of social reformer Jyotirao Phule, while National Safe Motherhood Day raises awareness about maternal health and safety. Globally, World Parkinson's Day supports awareness and understanding of Parkinson’s disease. The day also brings attention to the healing power of animals with Dog Therapy Appreciation Day. Food lovers can indulge in National Cheese Fondue Day and National Poutine Day, while National Submarine Day commemorates the role of submarines in naval history. Additionally, National Marketing Operations Appreciation Day recognises behind-the-scenes marketing teams, and National Pet Day celebrates the love and joy pets bring into our lives. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 11, 2025 (Friday)

Mahatma Phule Jayanti National Safe Motherhood Day in India World Parkinson's Day Dog Therapy Appreciation Day National Cheese Fondue Day National Marketing Operations Appreciation Day National Submarine Day National Poutine Day National Pet Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 11, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:24 am on Friday, 11 April 2025 (IST)

6:24 am on Friday, 11 April 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:55 pm on Friday, 11 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 11 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Jyotirao Phule (11 April 1827 - 28 November 1890) Kasturba Gandhi (11 April 1869 - 22 February 1944) Bharathi Tirtha Mahaswami Amit Tandon Gaurav Kapur Nidhi Razdan Shilpa Rao Rohini Hattangadi Shubhangi Atre Mohit Suri Ravindra Kaushik (11 April 1952 - November 2001) Scott Boland Billy Bowden Ian Bell Dillian Whyte Dele Alli Goldust Alessandra Ambrosio Jeremy Clarkson Summer Walker Jennifer Esposito

