April 18, 2025, Special Days: April 18, 2025, is a day filled with diverse and meaningful observances. Good Friday, a significant Christian holiday marking the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, is solemnly commemorated. It is also celebrated as the International Day for Monuments and Sites, commonly known as World Heritage Day, to promote awareness about cultural heritage. Fun and creativity are honoured through International Jugglers Day, while fitness is encouraged with National Exercise Day. Other notable observances include National Newspaper Columnists Day, World Amateur Radio Day, and National Velociraptor Awareness Day. Additionally, it marks the death anniversary of Tantia Tope, a key figure in India's First War of Independence. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.
List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 18, 2025 (Friday)
- Good Friday
- International Day for Monuments and Sites
- World Heritage Day
- International Jugglers Day
- National Exercise Day
- National Newspaper Columnists Day
- World Amateur Radio Day
- National Velociraptor Awareness Day
Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 18, 2025
- Sunrise Time: 6:18 am on Friday, 18 April 2025 (IST)
- Sunset Time: 6:57 pm on Friday, 18 April 2025 (IST)
Famous April 18 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries
- KL Rahul
- Vanessa Kirby
- America Ferrera
- Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
- David Tennant
- Eric Roberts
- Conan O'Brien
- Kourtney Kardashian
- Malcolm Marshall
- Phil Simmons
- Debina Bonnerjee
- Neha
- Lalita Pawar (18 April 1916 – 24 February 1998)
- Poonam Dhillon
- Divock Origi
- Wojciech Szczęsny
- Donny van de Beek
Notable Death Anniversaries on April 18
- Tantia Tope Death Anniversary: April 18, 1859 (Aged 45 Years)
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2025 12:08 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).