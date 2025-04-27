April 18, 2025, Special Days: April 18, 2025, is a day filled with diverse and meaningful observances. Good Friday, a significant Christian holiday marking the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, is solemnly commemorated. It is also celebrated as the International Day for Monuments and Sites, commonly known as World Heritage Day, to promote awareness about cultural heritage. Fun and creativity are honoured through International Jugglers Day, while fitness is encouraged with National Exercise Day. Other notable observances include National Newspaper Columnists Day, World Amateur Radio Day, and National Velociraptor Awareness Day. Additionally, it marks the death anniversary of Tantia Tope, a key figure in India's First War of Independence. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 18, 2025 (Friday)

Good Friday International Day for Monuments and Sites World Heritage Day International Jugglers Day National Exercise Day National Newspaper Columnists Day World Amateur Radio Day National Velociraptor Awareness Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 18, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:18 am on Friday, 18 April 2025 (IST)

6:18 am on Friday, 18 April 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:57 pm on Friday, 18 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 18 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

KL Rahul Vanessa Kirby America Ferrera Rosie Huntington-Whiteley David Tennant Eric Roberts Conan O'Brien Kourtney Kardashian Malcolm Marshall Phil Simmons Debina Bonnerjee Neha Lalita Pawar (18 April 1916 – 24 February 1998) Poonam Dhillon Divock Origi Wojciech Szczęsny Donny van de Beek

Notable Death Anniversaries on April 18

Tantia Tope Death Anniversary: April 18, 1859 (Aged 45 Years)

