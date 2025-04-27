April 17, 2025, Special Days: April 17, 2025, is a day marked by a variety of special observances around the world. It is celebrated as World Hemophilia Day to raise awareness about bleeding disorders, while Maundy Thursday, an important Christian observance, is also commemorated. Syria observes its Independence Day on this date, honouring its freedom. Nature lovers celebrate International Bat Appreciation Day, recognising the vital role bats play in our ecosystem. Fun and food are also highlighted with International Pizza Cake Day, National Crawfish Day, and National Cheese Ball Day. Additionally, it marks the death anniversary of Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, a respected philosopher and former President of India. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 17, 2025 (Thursday)

World Hemophilia Day Maundy Thursday Syria Independence Day International Bat Appreciation Day International Pizza Cake Day National Crawfish Day National Cheese Ball Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 17, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:19 am on Thursday, 17 April 2025 (IST)

6:19 am on Thursday, 17 April 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:56 pm on Thursday, 17 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 17 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Jennifer Garner Muttiah Muralitharan Vikram Siddharth Narayan JP Morgan Sr. (April 17, 1837 – March 31, 1913) Lee Joon-gi Ahn Hyo-seop Kinshuk Mahajan Rooney Mara Sean Bean Adam McKay Victoria Beckham Dinesh Mongia Maynard James Keenan Thakazhi Sivasankara Pillai (17 April 1912 – 10 April 1999) Jo-Wilfried Tsonga Whitney Osuigwe

Notable Death Anniversaries on April 17

Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Death Anniversary: April 17, 1975 (Aged 86 Years)

