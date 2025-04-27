April 23, 2025, Special Days: April 23, 2025, is a day filled with diverse observances. It marks the Army Reserve Birthday, celebrating the vital role of reserve military forces. International English Language Day highlights the importance of the global language, while World Book and Copyright Day promotes literary rights and creativity. UN Spanish Language Day celebrates Spanish as one of the world’s most spoken languages. Foodies enjoy National English Muffin Day and National Cherry Cheesecake Day. It’s also International Creator Day, National Lost Dog Awareness Day, and National Lover's Day, fostering appreciation for creativity, pets, and love. National Picnic Day encourages outdoor fun, and Saint George’s Day honours the patron saint of England. World Laboratory Day and World Table Tennis Day highlight scientific achievements and the love for sports. Lastly, Holocaust Remembrance Day and Yom HaShoah commemorate the lives lost during the Holocaust. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 23, 2025 (Wednesday)

Army Reserve Birthday International English Language Day World Book and Copyright Day UN Spanish Language Day National English Muffin Day National Email Day National Cherry Cheesecake Day International Creator Day National Lost Dog Awareness Day National Lover's Day National Picnic Day Saint George's Day World Laboratory Day World Table Tennis Day Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah)

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 23, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:15 am on Wednesday, 23 April 2025 (IST)

6:15 am on Wednesday, 23 April 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:58 pm on Wednesday, 23 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 23 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

William Shakespeare (23 April 1564 – 23 April 1616) John Cena Gigi Hadid Shirley Temple (April 23, 1928 – February 10, 2014) Dev Patel John Oliver Kal Penn Prince Louis of Cambridge Manoj Bajpayee Janaki Shweta Menon Jamling Tenzing Norgay Daniela Hantuchová Nicole Vaidišová Callum O'Dowda

Notable Death Anniversaries on April 23

Satyajit Ray Death Anniversary: April 23, 1992 (Aged 70 Years)

April 22, 2025, Special Days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2025 12:12 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).