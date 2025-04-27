April 22, 2025, Special Days: April 22, 2025, is a day dedicated to environmental awareness and celebration. It marks Earth Day and International Mother Earth Day, both aimed at promoting sustainability and protecting the planet. It’s also National Jelly Bean Day, a sweet occasion for candy lovers, and April Showers Day, acknowledging the role of spring rains in nature's cycle. Additionally, National IT Service Provider Day is celebrated, recognising the vital role of IT professionals in keeping technology running smoothly. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

List of Festivals & Events Falling on April 22, 2025 (Tuesday)

Earth Day International Mother Earth Day National Jelly Bean Day April Showers Day National IT Service Provider Day

Sunrise and Sunset Time on April 22, 2025

Sunrise Time: 6:16 am on Tuesday, 22 April 2025 (IST)

6:16 am on Tuesday, 22 April 2025 (IST) Sunset Time: 6:58 pm on Tuesday, 22 April 2025 (IST)

Famous April 22 Birthdays and Birth Anniversaries

Jack Nicholson Amber Heard Jeffrey Dean Morgan Machine Gun Kelly Robert Oppenheimer (April 22, 1904 – February 18, 1967) Kaká Chetan Bhagat Jonathan Trott Danni Wyatt-Hodge Sundaram Ravi Ranjan Madugalle Sumeet Raghavan David Luiz

April 21, 2025, Special Days.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 27, 2025 12:11 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).